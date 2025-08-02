DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology Trading Down 5.4%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 668,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103,092 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 2.96%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.