Eastern Bank Invests $38,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 356,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $196.43 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $198.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.95.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

