Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 124.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.0%

SITE opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

