Eastern Bank Purchases 280 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $132.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

