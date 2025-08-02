Eastern Bank Sells 400 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

