Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $260.80 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a 200-day moving average of $256.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

