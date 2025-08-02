eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

eGain Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

eGain Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in eGain by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.