eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.62.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. eGain had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
