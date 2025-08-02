EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EME. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.33.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $625.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

