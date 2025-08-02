Emerald (EEX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.57%.
Emerald Trading Down 2.4%
EEX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Emerald in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
