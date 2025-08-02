Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

