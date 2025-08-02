Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 133,707 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

