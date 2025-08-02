Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $1.07 Million in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $51,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1,229.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.79.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.