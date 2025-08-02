Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

