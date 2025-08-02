Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 402,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,781,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 285,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,890,000 after purchasing an additional 160,043 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

