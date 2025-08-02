Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.