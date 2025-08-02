Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,891 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $177.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

