Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
