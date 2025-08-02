Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Chile had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

