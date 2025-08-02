Energizer (ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $692.67 million for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer Stock Down 1.9%

ENR stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 164.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 20.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

