Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Ennis worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,266.57. The trade was a 104.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $17.58 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

