Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,259 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

