Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,311 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 57,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

