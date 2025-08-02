Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE CCU opened at $11.85 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

