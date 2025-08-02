Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

