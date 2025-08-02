Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,921 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 205.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.91 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

