Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,549 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 234,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.35 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.