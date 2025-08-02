Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

NCZ stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,121.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

