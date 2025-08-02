Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $89.07 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

