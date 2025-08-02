Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alkermes Q1 Earnings

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

