Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for McEwen FY2025 Earnings

McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.06 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised McEwen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of McEwen stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. McEwen has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McEwen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McEwen by 12,910.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen by 9,935.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

