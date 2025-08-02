Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CP Q4 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $126,928,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,723,000 after buying an additional 1,516,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

