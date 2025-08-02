Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:SES Q4 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.31.

TSE:SES opened at C$15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$11.13 and a 1-year high of C$17.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

