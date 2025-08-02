Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa FY2025 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $11.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.45. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Stock Down 1.9%

V stock opened at $338.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa has a 12 month low of $254.51 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

