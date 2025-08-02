Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amedisys Q1 Earnings

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

