Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EE

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.