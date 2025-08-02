Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Faraday Copper traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 356,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 168,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Faraday Copper Stock Down 1.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, United States. The Company’s projects include Copper Creek Project and Contact Copper Project. The Copper Creek Project is a three-kilometer-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.