Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 54,363 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 56.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.3%

RLI opened at $65.80 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

