Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,522 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $31,311,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.8% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 140,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $204.21.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

