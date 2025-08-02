Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 392,681 Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,427,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $71,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yext by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Yext Trading Down 4.4%

YEXT stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.82 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.