Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $10,639,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

