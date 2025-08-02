Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,185 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 818.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.40 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.