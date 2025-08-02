Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,616 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

