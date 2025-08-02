Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $38.22 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 33.0% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

