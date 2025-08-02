Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

