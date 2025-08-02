Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $435.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.53. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.