Financial Analysis: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Advantage 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Advantage has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and First Advantage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A First Advantage $1.05 billion 2.74 $37.29 million ($0.91) -18.10

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

First Advantage beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

