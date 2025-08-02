Financial Contrast: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) & Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAX and Hong Kong Television Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IMAX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $352.21 million 3.84 $26.06 million $0.60 41.97 Hong Kong Television Network $492.05 million 0.33 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

IMAX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hong Kong Television Network.

IMAX has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMAX and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 9.04% 8.62% 3.89% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMAX and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 1 1 8 1 2.82 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

IMAX presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Summary

IMAX beats Hong Kong Television Network on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Hong Kong Television Network

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.