Financial Review: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) versus Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Mcorpcx (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Mcorpcx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and Mcorpcx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -2.07% -2.22% -0.61% Mcorpcx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 0 9 18 1 2.71 Mcorpcx 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Affirm and Mcorpcx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $68.09, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Mcorpcx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affirm and Mcorpcx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $2.32 billion 9.22 -$517.76 million ($0.21) -316.24 Mcorpcx $100,000.00 N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Mcorpcx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm.

Summary

Affirm beats Mcorpcx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm



Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months. The company has active merchants covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies with an omni-channel presence. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel and ticketing, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. Affirm Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mcorpcx



MCX Technologies Corporation provides digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

