Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 30th

Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, investment managers and other financial services providers. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the sector’s revenue sources—interest income, fees, premiums and investment returns. Because their profitability depends heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory policies, financial stocks often react strongly to changes in the broader economic and regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,597,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,754. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,204,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.53. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -235.04 and a beta of 1.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,219,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its 200 day moving average is $421.43. The stock has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

