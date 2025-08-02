FirstEnergy FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,673,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329,049 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

